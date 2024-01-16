Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Fish Meal
Gardening - Item Level 10
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A fertilizer made by taking dried Lominsan anchovies and grinding them into a fine powder.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
21 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Lominsan Anchovy
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
5
Total Crafted
12
Durability
40
Difficulty
16
Max Quality
120
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
