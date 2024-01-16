Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Fish Meal

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A fertilizer made by taking dried Lominsan anchovies and grinding them into a fine powder.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Lominsan Anchovy
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

