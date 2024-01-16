Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Fish Glue
Reagent - Item Level 10
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An adhesive substance created by boiling down various parts of fish and other wavekin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Coral Butterfly
2
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
10
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
22
Max Quality
200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
