Firefly Elytron
Bone - Item Level 20
Item Details
HQ
Details
The glowing wing case of a firefly, used to protect the vilekin's paper-thin wings from damage.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
