Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Firecrest
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
An ancient artifact believed to contain the soul of a legendary dragon.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Season Pass Guide - Season of the Hunt Rewards, End Date
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV's Crystalline Conflict Season 5 Coming To A Close Soon
Mike Williams
Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Calendar Guide – Roadmap, Event Dates
Dillon Skiffington