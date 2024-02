Discovered almost simultaneously by three naturalists, this strange creature was also named the “demon worm” and the “goddess worm” until a best-two-out-of-three round of stone-parchment-shears settled the naming problem once and for all. Fiend worms are one of the few baits suitable for aetherfishing, as the vilekin will remain alive in the sludge even when submerged.

Classes FSH - Lv. 58

Available for Purchase with gil No