FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Field of Hope Rug
Rug - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Walk free, and bear the light for others to follow.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Shroud Seedling
8
Lunatender Blossom
8
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Water Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
