FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Field of Hope Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Walk free, and bear the light for others to follow.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
8
Item Icon
Lunatender Blossom
8
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

