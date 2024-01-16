Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Field Commander's Slops
Legs - Item Level 160
Item Details
205
Magic Defense
117
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+54
Strength
+54
Vitality
+54
Dexterity
+54
Intelligence
+54
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Fortnite 9.30 Patch Notes - Prop Hunt, Chug Splash, New Islands
Dillon Skiffington
Fortnite 9.40 Patch Notes - Kevin's Floating Island, Ball Spawner, Tactical Shotgun
Dillon Skiffington
New FFXIV 6.2 Teasers Show More MSQ and Island Sanctuary
Michael Higham