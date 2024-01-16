Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Felicitous Token

Item Details

Details

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Get the Island Adenium Mount in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall
How to Farm Islander's Cowries in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.5 Brings New Island Sanctuary Currency
placeholder
Michael Hassall