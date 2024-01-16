Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Felicitous Furball Card

Item Details

Details

An uncommon (★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.5 Notes Summary
Jessica Scharnagle
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.5 Brings New Island Sanctuary Currency
placeholder
Michael Hassall
FFXIV's Patch 6.5 Live Letter Part One Recap
Jessica Scharnagle