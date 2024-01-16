Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Faux Leaf

Item Details

Details

Attributes

Related Posts

Taito’s New FFXIV Faux Commander Plush Stares Directly Into Your Soul
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon
All Faux Leaves Mounts in FFXIV and How To Get Them
placeholder
Michael Hassall