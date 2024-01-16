Games
Farmer's Straw Bed
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A comfy pile to lay back on and dream of swaying fields of wheat.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
