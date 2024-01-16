Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Far Eastern Well

Item Details

Details

A well of wood and stone that wouldn't look out of place in some remote Far Eastern settlement.

Attributes

Related Posts

Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
Lead Shadowbringers Writer Natsuko Ishikawa Returns for FFXIV: Endwalker
Natalie Flores
FFXIV Island Copper Guide: Where to Gather Copper on Your Island Sanctuary
Nerium