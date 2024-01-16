Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Fantastical All Saints' Wake Advertisement
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A hand-painted notice advertising the sorcery and spooks of All Saints' Wake.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 8, 2022
Nerium
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
Paul Tamayo
,
Ian Taylor
August Game Soundtrack Roundup
Nate Ewert-Krocker