Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Familiar Pawprints
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
An adhesive wall decoration to make any witches in your company this All Saints' Wake feel at home.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
The Fell Court of Troia Dungeon Guide - FFXIV Patch 6.2 MSQ
Michael Higham
FFXIV Offers Real-Life Glamour With Its New PUMA Collection
Mike Williams
Final Fantasy XIV 6.5 Site Update Adds Gear, Fall Guys Event Previews
Michael Hassall