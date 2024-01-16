Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Falcons Banner

Item Details

Details

Show your undying support for the Falcons with this authentic banner.

Attributes

Related Posts

Genshin Impact Free Diona Guide - Energy Amplifier Initiation Event
Dillon Skiffington
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – December 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide
placeholder
Nerium,Ian Taylor