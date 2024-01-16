Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Falcon Ignition Key
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
This ignition key winds the gears of the Falcon-class airship.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – December 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
,
Ian Taylor
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove - March 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2 Best Titan Builds for Season of The Wish (S23)
Justin Koreis