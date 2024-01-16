Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Faire Voucher XVI
Seasonal Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Currency minted and distributed by the Adventurers' Guild for use during the Moonfire Faire.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
FFXIV 6.28 Patch Notes Summary, Job Changes, PVP, and More
Michael Higham
Moonfire Faire 2022 Jumping Puzzle in FFXIV is Truly Menacing
Michael Higham