Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Faire Token XV

Item Details

Details

Currency minted and distributed by the Adventurers' Guild for use during the Moonfire Faire.

Attributes

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
placeholder
Paul Tamayo,Ian Taylor
Final Fantasy XVI Has Lots of Style and Hopefully the Substance to Back It
Nerium
placeholder
The Best Game Soundtracks of 2016
Nate Ewert-Krocker