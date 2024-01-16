Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Faded Copy of The Only Path

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Timeworn pages of sheet music retrieved on a treasure hunt.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

The Tam-Tara Deepcroft FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
Dota Underlands Heroes Cheat Sheet - Hero Tier List & Abilities
Dillon Skiffington