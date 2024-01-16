Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Faded Copy of The Black Wolf Stalks Again
Orchestrion Roll - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Timeworn pages of sheet music containing the full score for .
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
