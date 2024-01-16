Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Facet Gloves of Crafting
Hands - Item Level 460
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
317
Magic Defense
159
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
CP
+7
Control
+212
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
460
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Dwarven Cotton
2
Sublime Solution
2
Agedeep Aethersand
2
Pliable Glass Fiber
2
Chalicotherium Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams
How to Desynth in FFXIV: When & What You Should Desynthesize
Nerium