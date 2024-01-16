Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Facet Boots of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

317

159

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
2
Item Icon
Sublime Solution
2
Item Icon
Ageflow Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Pliable Glass Fiber
2
Item Icon
Chalicotherium Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

