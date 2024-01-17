Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Eye Drops
Medicine - Item Level 5
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This alchemically crafted restorative instantly cures most instances of blindness.
Recast
1m
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
19 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Rock Salt
1
Yellow Ginseng
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
6
Total Crafted
3
Durability
60
Difficulty
36
Max Quality
170
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
