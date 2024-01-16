Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Extravagant Salvaged Ring

Item Details

Details

Valuable treasure retrieved from a sunken derelict. Exchangeable for gil.

Attributes

