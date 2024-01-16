Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Exponential Entropy Orchestrion Roll

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Related Posts

Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham
Critical Hit Vs. Determination - FFXIV Stats Guide & Comparison
Nerium
Complete Guide to Blue Mage: Leveling, Skill Unlocks, and More
Michael Higham