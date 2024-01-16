Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Explorer's Ring
Ring - Item Level 52
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
24 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+7
Vitality
+8
Dexterity
+7
Skill Speed
+12
Determination
+8
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
52
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
No
