Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Explorer's Choker

Item Details

1

1

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

12 Video Games You Can Play to Ease Your Anxiety During Quarantine
Natalie Flores
The Fancies 2021: Steven Strom's Game of the Year List
Nerium
Destiny 2 Update Fixes a Lot of the Stuff You Hate
Dillon Skiffington