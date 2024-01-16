Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Expanse Codex
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 175
Item Details
70
Physical Damage
72.8
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
936 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+67
Piety
+79
Vitality
+59
Spell Speed
+55
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
175
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
