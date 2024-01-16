Games
Excite-I-Mask
Head - Item Level 1
Item Details
14
Magic Defense
8
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
