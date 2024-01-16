Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ewer Clay

Item Details

Details

Clay said to have been used to craft Thaliak's very own ewer.

Attributes

Related Posts

Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
FFXIV Astrologian Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Emily Berry
FFXIV Endwalker Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon