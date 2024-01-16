Games
Eventide Jade
Stone - Item Level 150
Item Details
Details
A rare form of jade as red as a sunset.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
