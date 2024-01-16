Euphrosyne Coin

Destiny 2
An age-worn artifact recovered from Euphrosyne.

How To Get Euphrosyne Coins in FFXIV and Where To Spend Them
Mike Williams
How to Unlock Euphrosyne Raid in FFXIV 6.3; Gear, Rewards, and Coins
Michael Higham
How to Get Augmented Credendum Gear in FFXIV
Mills Webster