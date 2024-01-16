Games
Euphrosyne Coin
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
An age-worn artifact recovered from Euphrosyne.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How To Get Euphrosyne Coins in FFXIV and Where To Spend Them
Mike Williams
How to Unlock Euphrosyne Raid in FFXIV 6.3; Gear, Rewards, and Coins
Michael Higham
How to Get Augmented Credendum Gear in FFXIV
Mills Webster