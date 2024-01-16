Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Eternity Ring Material
Other - Item Level 536
Item Details
Details
Can be used to craft a beautiful ring in the right hands.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
A Chocobo Built For One: Why and How I Got a Divorce in FFXIV
Ginny Woo
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff
How to Unlock the Skyslipper, Ramuh and Eden Mounts in FFXIV
Mills Webster