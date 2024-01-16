Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Eternal Wind Orchestrion Roll
Orchestrion Roll - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Faded Copy of Hunger
2
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
2
Faded Copy of Tumbling Down
2
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Faded Copy of Now I Know the Truth
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
