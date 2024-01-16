Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Eternal Wind Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Hunger
2
Item Icon
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
2
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Tumbling Down
2
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Now I Know the Truth
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
How to Get the Apocryphal Bahamut Mount in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How To Get All of the Lynx mounts in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall