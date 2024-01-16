Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Eternal Shade
Body - Item Level 26
Item Details
71
Magic Defense
71
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD LNC PLD WAR DRG DRK GNB RPR - Lv. 24
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
53 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+5
Tenacity
+4
Vitality
+6
Direct Hit Rate
+6
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 14
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
26
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
A Chocobo Built For One: Why and How I Got a Divorce in FFXIV
Ginny Woo
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington