FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Enchanted Manasilver Ink

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Ink fortified with manasilver sand to improve aetherial conductivity.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Manasilver Sand
7
Item Icon
Silkmoth Scales
7
Item Icon
Highland Spring Water
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

