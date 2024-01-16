Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Enchanted Koppranickel Ink
Reagent - Item Level 260
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Ink fortified with koppranickel sand to improve aetherial conductivity.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Moth Scales
1
Deepeye Tears
1
Koppranickel Sand
1
Crystals
Water Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
315
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
