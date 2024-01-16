Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Enchanted Koppranickel Ink

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Ink fortified with koppranickel sand to improve aetherial conductivity.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Moth Scales
1
Item Icon
Deepeye Tears
1
Item Icon
Koppranickel Sand
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

