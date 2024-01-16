Games
Empyrean Rapier
Red Mage's Arm - Item Level 365
Item Details
89
Physical Damage
102.05
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
RDM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+125
Spell Speed
+94
Critical Hit
+134
Intelligence
+135
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
