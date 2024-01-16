Games
Empyrean Fists
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 365
Item Details
89
Physical Damage
75.95
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+135
Vitality
+139
Critical Hit
+134
Determination
+94
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
