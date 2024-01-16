Games
Empty Cluster
Stone - Item Level 148
Item Details
Details
A transparent crystal cluster almost completely devoid of elemental aspect.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
20 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
