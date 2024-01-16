Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Emerald Earrings
Item Icon

Emerald Earrings

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Emerald
2
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria I
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

