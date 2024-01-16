Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Emerald Carbuncle Lamp

Item Details

Details

A lamp crafted in the likeness of Emerald Carbuncle.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to glamour your Scholar's faerie in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Endwalker: Full Breakdown of Magic and Ranged DPS Changes Up to Level 90
Michael Higham
Ranged DPS Job Changes Coming To FFXIV Endwalker
Mike Williams