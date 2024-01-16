Games
Elm Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
11
Physical Damage
11.73
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 15
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+41
Perception
+23
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 5
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
15
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Branch
1
Elm Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
16
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
63
Max Quality
390
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
