Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Elixir Bottle

Item Details

Details

An empty glass receptacle that dreams of being full once more.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
placeholder
Shikhu,Ian Taylor
FFXIV's Potions are Just Alcohol and Fruit Juice
Mike Williams