Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Elidibus Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

The First Part of FFXIV Patch 5.5, Death Unto Dawn, Is Coming in April
Natalie Flores
An Ode to Elidibus of Final Fantasy XIV
Natalie Flores
FFXIV Nightclub Billboards Controversy Sparks a New Wave of Memes
Mike Williams