Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Elder Seedseer Portrait

Item Details

Details

A commissioned portrait of Kan–E–Senna entitled . Original artist unknown.

Attributes

Related Posts

14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham
How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster
A Chocobo Built For One: Why and How I Got a Divorce in FFXIV
Ginny Woo