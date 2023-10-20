Dragon mounts are the lifeblood of any MMO, so it’s a good thing Final Fantasy XIV has plenty of them. One of the more obscure ones is the Ehll Tou mount, a medium-sized red dragon with big eyes that’s pretty adorable.

But Ehll Tou is also part of one of the Custom Delivery quests, and a NPC you’ll want to see a lot of if you’re looking to earn vital crafting and gathering scrips. Here’s how to get the Ehll Tou Mount in FFXIV.

How to Unlock the Ehll Tou Mount in FFXIV

Screenshot by Fanbyte/Square Enix

The Ehll Tou Mount is a reward for ranking up Ehll Tou’s Custom Deliveries to the maximum rank five. Normally when you rank up a Custom Delivery to rank five, you’ll unlock the ability to glamour the Custom Delivery NPC. But as Ehll Tou is a dragon, you’ll instead receive the ability to call upon her as a mount.

To unlock Ehll Tou’s custom deliveries, you’ll need to have started the Ishgardian Restoration, with the beginning with the “Towards the Firmament” quest in Foundation (X: 9.7, Y: 11.5). You’ll then need to progress the Ishgardian Restoration Main Quests until you meet Ehll Tou in the quest “To Thaw a Frozen Heart.” Complete this quest, and “If Songs Had Wings,” and you’ll unlock the quest “O Crafter, My Crafter” from Ehll Tou (X: 13.5, Y: 11.2) which will unlock her Custom Deliveries.

Custom Deliveries require you to deliver high-quality goods to NPCs. These will either have to be crafted or gathered using a Disciple of Hand or Land. You can deliver up to six Custom Deliveries a week to a single NPC, and a maximum of 12 across all Custom Delivery NPCs per week.

Unlocking the Ehll Tou Mount means maxing out Ehll You’s delivery rank, and then completing the final quest in the chain, “On Ehll Tou's Wings.” Your reward for completing that quest is the Ehll Tou Whistle.