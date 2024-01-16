Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Egg Hunter Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor equipped with a basket for hunting eggs during Hatching–tide.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
