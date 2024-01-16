Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Eerie Wallpaper
Interior Wall - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Ready your estate for All Saints' Wake with this frightening-yet-festive interior wall covering.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
