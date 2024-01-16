Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Eden's Promise Card

Item Details

Details

A legendary (★★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
The Next FFXIV Story Patch Will Blessedly Bring This Hell Year to a Close
Natalie Flores
How to Unlock the Skyslipper, Ramuh and Eden Mounts in FFXIV
Mills Webster